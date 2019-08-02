Berenberg Bank Reiterates €54.50 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €54.50 ($63.37) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.86 ($59.14).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €45.66 ($53.09) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.87, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €38.07 ($44.27) and a 12 month high of €48.93 ($56.90). The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.04.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

