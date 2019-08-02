BiblePay Price Reaches $0.0006 (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 41.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One BiblePay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and C-CEX. Over the last week, BiblePay has traded up 33% against the US dollar. BiblePay has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $16,397.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BiblePay

BBP is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,721,112,150 coins. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org.

Buying and Selling BiblePay

BiblePay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, C-CEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

