BidaskClub Downgrades Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $269.74.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.87. 37,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,192. Biogen has a 52 week low of $216.12 and a 52 week high of $358.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.87.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 32.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 188.9% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 152.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 500.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

