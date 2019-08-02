BidaskClub Downgrades Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.64. The company had a trading volume of 303,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,388. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $165.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.31.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.27. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $625,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,564.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Lynn Horak sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $463,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,106 shares of company stock worth $5,292,595. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

