BidaskClub Upgrades Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) to Buy

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Blackbaud from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

Blackbaud stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,037. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.37. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,375.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 8,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $708,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,782,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,310,000 after purchasing an additional 849,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,789,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Blackbaud by 3,870.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 236,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after buying an additional 110,258 shares during the period.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

