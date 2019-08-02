BidaskClub Upgrades Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.86.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Shares of NSSC stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $28.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $34.91.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 975,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth $104,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 62,175.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.