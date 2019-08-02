BidaskClub Upgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Hold

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.57. 9,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,497. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.33. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,837.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,532.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 639.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Sanmina by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

