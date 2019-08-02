BidaskClub Upgrades Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Sell

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

Shares of SBSI stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.67. 2,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,333. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tony K. Morgan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.01 per share, with a total value of $33,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 60,995 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 21,567 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 43,489 shares in the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

