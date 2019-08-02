BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TECH. Janney Montgomery Scott raised BIO-TECHNE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut BIO-TECHNE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BIO-TECHNE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.89.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

BIO-TECHNE stock traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.02. The stock had a trading volume of 88,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,358. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17. BIO-TECHNE has a fifty-two week low of $132.75 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $184.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Norman David Eansor sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $670,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,548 shares of company stock valued at $9,790,896. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 502.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

See Also: Death Cross

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.