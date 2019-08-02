BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Position Raised by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 26.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. 1,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,501. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 14.50, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.38 million, a P/E ratio of 134.93 and a beta of 1.31.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 39,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $764,955.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $356,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,078 shares of company stock worth $3,928,762. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Maxim Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

