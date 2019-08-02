BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,661. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.88 and a beta of 1.35. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $106.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.90.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $304,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $825,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,769,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,890. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,211.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.54.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.