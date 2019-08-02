BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.88. BioTelemetry has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

BEAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti dropped their target price on BioTelemetry from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital set a $90.00 price objective on BioTelemetry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered BioTelemetry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

