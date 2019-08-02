BitClave Achieves Market Capitalization of $157,526.00 (CAT)

BitClave (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, BitClave has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitClave has a total market capitalization of $157,526.00 and $3.00 worth of BitClave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitClave token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitClave alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $596.37 or 0.05696630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00045351 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000184 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001170 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BitClave Profile

BitClave is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. BitClave’s total supply is 1,597,746,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,394,406 tokens. BitClave’s official website is www.bitclave.com. BitClave’s official Twitter account is @bitclave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitClave Token Trading

BitClave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin, YoBit, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitClave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitClave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitClave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitClave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitClave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.