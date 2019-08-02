BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report $278.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $276.56 million to $280.90 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $270.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $301.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.32. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $832.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 36.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 432,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,845,000 after acquiring an additional 222,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 33,908 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 133.1% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

