Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $281-284 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.62 million.Blackline also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.22-0.25 EPS.

Shares of BL stock traded down $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,975. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94. Blackline has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Blackline alerts:

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. Blackline’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackline will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

BL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackline from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Blackline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackline has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.50.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $533,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,695 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.