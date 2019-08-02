Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Blackline alerts:

Blackline stock traded up $12.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.66. 1,368,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Blackline has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $58.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. Blackline’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackline will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackline news, CFO Mark Partin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $476,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,510,695 in the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blackline by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackline in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Blackline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Blackline by 2,845.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.