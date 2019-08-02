BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $566,150,000 after acquiring an additional 60,941 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in BlackRock by 55.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $1,886,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.03.

Shares of BLK traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $446.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,826. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $469.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $494.91.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 30.25%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

