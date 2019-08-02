BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) will report sales of $47.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.91 million. BlackRock TCP Capital reported sales of $48.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $191.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $196.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $198.36 million, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $208.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $47.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.36 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCPC. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 98,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,580. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 358,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 86,045 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.