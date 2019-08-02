Blockpass One Day Volume Reaches $6,041.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $478,758.00 and approximately $6,041.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00268260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.95 or 0.01413288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00112029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020914 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,466,352 tokens. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

Blockpass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

