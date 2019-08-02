Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Get Blucora alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blucora from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of Blucora stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 157,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,534. Blucora has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Blucora had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blucora news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 10,000 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $292,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 721,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,081,172.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $1,718,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,847,573.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,887. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Blucora by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,948,000 after acquiring an additional 177,687 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 789,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,979,000 after acquiring an additional 22,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter worth $19,361,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 112,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blucora (BCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.