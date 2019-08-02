BMO Capital Markets Boosts New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target to C$2.00

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NGD. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.35 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.80 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.35 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.49.

TSE:NGD traded down C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$1.64. 1,919,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.82 and a 1-year high of C$2.03.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

