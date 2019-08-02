BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.90 ($60.35).

Shares of EPA:BNP traded down €1.70 ($1.98) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €41.15 ($47.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,322,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($80.43). The company’s 50 day moving average is €42.11.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

