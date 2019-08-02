BOAT (BOAT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

BOAT (CURRENCY:BOAT) traded 65% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One BOAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOAT has a market capitalization of $22,931.00 and $54.00 worth of BOAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOAT has traded up 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.52 or 0.01005849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00264163 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008367 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005125 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004353 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004457 BTC.

BOAT Coin Profile

BOAT (CRYPTO:BOAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2017. BOAT’s total supply is 72,868,027 coins. BOAT’s official Twitter account is @doubloon_boat. The official website for BOAT is boatcoin.net.

Buying and Selling BOAT

BOAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

