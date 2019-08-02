Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Holdings Raised by Private Vista LLC

Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,313,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $188.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.99. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.79.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

