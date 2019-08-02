Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stake Raised by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Boeing by 36,928.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Boeing by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,041,836 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,211,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,630 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Boeing by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 995,560 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,068,000 after acquiring an additional 250,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,817,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,521,073,000 after acquiring an additional 245,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $77,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $335.55. 2,148,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.79.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

