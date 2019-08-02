Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.00

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.78), with a volume of 113472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.78).

The stock has a market cap of $29.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.75.

In other news, insider Fraser Gray bought 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £4,994.46 ($6,526.15).

Bonhill Group Company Profile (LON:BONH)

Bonhill Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and events company in the United Kingdom. The company's services include running digital advertising campaigns through its digital media platforms, demand generation solutions that generate qualified sales leads, bespoke content marketing programs, and intelligence-driven research reports.

