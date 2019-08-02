Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.00. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 76,007 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bonterra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.22. The company has a market cap of $167.95 million and a P/E ratio of 29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 477.71%.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 15,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,143.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,688,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,627,159.88. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 115,900 shares of company stock valued at $650,634.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

