Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $71.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.70.

BAH opened at $68.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $43.24 and a 1-year high of $71.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.24.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $51,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 74,279 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $4,990,806.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,788 shares of company stock worth $13,624,612 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

