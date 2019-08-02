Boralex (TSE:BLX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.24

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$20.24 and last traded at C$20.03, with a volume of 21039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.99.

BLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.71.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -55.37.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Boralex (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

