Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Raised to $305.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $260.00 to $305.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $275.79 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $372.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer to $350.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $394.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $337.32.

SAM stock traded down $9.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $383.04. 198,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.01. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $230.93 and a 12-month high of $403.01.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.49 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $178,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 119.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

