Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.27. Boston Private Financial also posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $81.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.25 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Private Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the second quarter worth about $150,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 25,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,719. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $976.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

