Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Given a $36.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) has been assigned a $36.00 price objective by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BYD. ValuEngine downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of BYD stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. 1,616,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,760. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.13. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $846.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.64 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 40,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 27.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.