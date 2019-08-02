Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $26.10. 1,616,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,760. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.13. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $37.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $846.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.64 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 4.18%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,182,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,851 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,318,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 213,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $19,594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 66,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 694,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after purchasing an additional 72,454 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

