Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65), Fidelity Earnings reports. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $118.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million.

NYSE BHR traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,915. The firm has a market cap of $305.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 41.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 100,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

BHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

