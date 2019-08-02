Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Lifted by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.9% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $24,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $418,142,000 after buying an additional 96,233 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 555.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 13,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.78, for a total value of $3,754,051.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,388 shares of company stock worth $18,198,482. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Charter Equity downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.68.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.62. 245,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,139. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $202.77 and a one year high of $323.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.