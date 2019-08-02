Brokerages Anticipate Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.64 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) will report sales of $24.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.40 million and the highest is $30.65 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $40.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $113.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.80 million to $133.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $152.62 million, with estimates ranging from $102.00 million to $207.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The business’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 39,255 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after buying an additional 69,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AGIO stock traded down $5.37 on Thursday, hitting $42.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.22. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $89.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

