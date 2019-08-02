Brokerages Anticipate First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.45. First Horizon National posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.32 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FHN. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

First Horizon National stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,889,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,651. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. First Horizon National has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

In other First Horizon National news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 62,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,005,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 53,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $854,548.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 385,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,588.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,742 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,449,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,708,000 after acquiring an additional 428,555 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in First Horizon National by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 419,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

