Brokerages Anticipate McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for McDermott International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). McDermott International posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 170%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDermott International will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McDermott International.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. McDermott International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDR shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McDermott International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. McDermott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

McDermott International stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 763,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,100. McDermott International has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,399,000 after purchasing an additional 269,091 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 3,125.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 133,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 137,521 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 124,301 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

