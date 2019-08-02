Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) will report $6.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.52 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $2.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 148.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $21.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.06 billion to $21.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.44 billion to $24.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on UNFI. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNFI stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 31,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,133. The stock has a market cap of $492.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

