Brokerages Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $876.26 Million

Brokerages predict that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will report $876.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $864.70 million to $892.00 million. Albemarle reported sales of $853.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $832.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.94 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 20.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Albemarle to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.77.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.98. 493,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,380. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $108.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

In other Albemarle news, SVP Deeanne J. Marlow bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.85 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 50.3% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 182.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 87.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.