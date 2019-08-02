Brokerages Expect Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.93 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will announce $226.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $236.50 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling posted sales of $268.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full year sales of $957.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $920.20 million to $972.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $997.40 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.90 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DO. ValuEngine upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. SEB Equities upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.70 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $9.00 price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,859 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,560 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

DO stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. 2,836,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,718. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.69. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

About Diamond Offshore Drilling

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

