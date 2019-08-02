Brokerages expect Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.18). Sol Gel Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sol Gel Technologies.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 686.02% and a negative return on equity of 64.21%.

SLGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sol Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sol Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Sol Gel Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,378. The company has a market capitalization of $193.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.55. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,468,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 39,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

