Brokerages Expect X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) to Announce ($0.79) Earnings Per Share

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating. X4 Pharmaceuticals’ rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $22.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.79) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given X4 Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 64 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XFOR shares. ValuEngine upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($6.67) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 779.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

