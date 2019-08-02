Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) PT Lowered to $47.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03 and a beta of 1.38. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $42.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.42.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $136,653.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Jarzynka sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $100,374.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,221.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,265 shares of company stock valued at $525,067 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 43.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 88.5% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 500.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

