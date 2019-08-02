BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Securities assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of BRT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.63. 14,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,624. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $216.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 18.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 534.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 2.6% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 128,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

