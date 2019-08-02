Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Lifted to Buy at Tudor Pickering

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

COG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of COG stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter B. Delaney acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,314. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 13.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,647,588 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,002,000 after acquiring an additional 191,268 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,501,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 239,959 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,225 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

