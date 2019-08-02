Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CDNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of CDNS traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.04. 1,823,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,944. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $3,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,596,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aneel Zaman sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $325,365.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,664,047.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,690. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 853.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 29.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

