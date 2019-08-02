CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of CalAmp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. TheStreet cut shares of CalAmp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 290,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,534. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.03.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). CalAmp had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. CalAmp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CalAmp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry J. Wolfe bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $566,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in CalAmp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CalAmp in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in CalAmp by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in CalAmp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

See Also: Day Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.