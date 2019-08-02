Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 221.64% from the company’s current price.

CFW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.68.

Shares of Calfrac Well Services stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$1.71. 513,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,092. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.98. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$1.65 and a one year high of C$5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $244.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$475.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$493.33 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

