Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.70%.

Shares of Camden National stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.68. 1,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,750. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51. Camden National has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $679.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Camden National by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 1.0% during the first quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 52,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

CAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

